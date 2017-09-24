Nigel Farage to campaign for Moore in Alabama

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), will campaign in Alabama for former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, according to The Guardian.

Farage will campaign at a rally in Fairhope, Ala., on Monday, along with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” will also campaign for Moore at the rally.

Farage’s appearance at the upcoming rally puts him on opposite sides of President Trump, who made an appearance in Alabama on Friday night in support of Moore's rival, Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.).

Farage appeared with Trump on the 2016 campaign trail and has since spoken fondly of Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

Trump endorsed Strange before the initial primary, a move that allied him with Republican Senate leadership but has placed him at odds with his base. Bannon, one of his former top advisors, has backed Moore. Supporters of the former Alabama judge have sought to portray Strange as an establishment candidate who needs to be ousted.

A Fox10 News/Strategy Research poll released last week had Moore leading Strange by eight points.