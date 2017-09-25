Poll: Most in NJ want Menendez to resign if found guilty

The vast majority of people polled in New Jersey want Sen. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezOvernight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions Poll finds little support for Menendez reelection Judge tells Menendez lawyer to 'shut up' MORE (D) to step down if he's found guilty on charges of bribery, according to a new poll that shows the embattled senator's favorability rating plummeting.

Eighty-four percent of likely voters call for him to resign in a new Suffolk University poll commissioned by USA Today , while just 10 percent believe he should stay in office if convicted. Those high marks are even reflected among Democrats, as more than three quarters agree he should not remain in office if convicted.

His favorable rating is upside down in the state, with 46 percent of likely voters viewing him unfavorably compared with the just 20 percent of voters who view him favorably.

Menendez is accused of helping his friend, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, obtain visas for female friends and advocating on his behalf with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in exchange for lavish gifts and campaign contributions.

He has so far refused to entertain the prospect of a resignation, professing his innocence. But Republicans have upped the pressure on Democrats, pushing them to commit to call for his resignation if Menendez is found guilty.