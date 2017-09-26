Trump on election day: Strange has climbed in polls since my endorsement

President Trump said early Tuesday that Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) has climbed in the polls since the president endorsed him, a comment that comes the day of the Alabama Republican primary runoff.

“Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job - vote today for ‘Big Luther,’” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A poll conducted after Trump campaigned for Strange in Huntsville, Ala., Friday night, however, showed Trump’s endorsement last month has not had much of an effect on the race.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore leads Strange by approximately 11 points in that poll, which was released on election eve.

“Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama. Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border - will never let you down!” Trump tweeted late Monday evening.

The closely watched Alabama Senate primary has allied Trump with Senate Republican leadership, but has placed him against his base of supporters. Moore's backers, including former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, have sought to portray Strange as a member of the establishment who must be ousted from Washington, D.C.

The winner of the Tuesday runoff will head to the December general election, where Republicans will defend the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Democratic nominee for Senate, Doug Jones, has gained the support of former Vice President Joe Biden.