Strange: I want to be on offense with Trump with US at ‘turning point’

Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) said in an interview early Tuesday that he hopes to be working "on offense" with President Trump," arguing the United States is at "a turning point."

“I want to be on offense with the president and the vice president because this is a turning point in our country,” Strange told "Fox & Friends” as voters in Alabama cast their ballots.

“We can’t have any more obstructionists, any more people that just want to give speeches. We need results, conservative results. That’s why I want to be up there. I think that’s why I’ve hit it off with the president so well.”

Strange is facing off against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in Alabama's Republican Senate primary runoff.

Trump has endorsed Strange, campaigning for him in Alabama last week. The president's endorsement puts him at odds with his support base and has allied him with Senate GOP leadership.

It has also put Trump up against his former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, who has thrown his support behind Moore. Moore’s backers have sought to portray Strange as a member of the corrupt Washington, D.C., establishment who needs to be ousted.

Moore in a recent poll led Strange by about 11 points.

The winner of the Tuesday runoff will advance to the general election in December, when Republicans will work to defend the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.