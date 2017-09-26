Moore rides horse to vote in Alabama Senate runoff

Leading GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday arrived on horseback to vote in his own special election primary runoff.

Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, has said it’s a tradition for him to travel to the polls on horseback. He also rode a horse to the polls in the first round of the GOP primary in the special election last month.

His wife Kayla followed him on her own horse.

Moore is the front-runner in the GOP primary for the special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE's Senate seat. He is leading in the polls against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.), who has the support of both President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.).

The candidate also made headlines when he pulled out a gun at a campaign rally Monday night to prove that he believes in the Second Amendment.

Moore has earned the backing of conservatives like former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who headlined a rally for him Monday night.

Trump traveled to Alabama last week to stump for Strange in the race.