Bannon celebrates Roy Moore's victory over Trump pick: "revolution" for GOP

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon celebrated Roy Moore's victory in Tuesday night's GOP Senate primary in Alabama as the beginning of a "revolution" for insurgent Republicans looking to challenge incumbent senators.

In a speech introducing Moore before his victory speech, Bannon recalled his comments at a pro-Moore rally on Monday night.

"Last night we talked about starting a revolution with Judge Moore's victory. Well, Sen. Corker stepped down today, he's not going to run for reelection," Bannon said.

"You are going to see in state after state after state, people that follow the model of Judge Moore, that do not have to raise money form the elites, the crony capitalists, from the fat cats in Washington DC, New York City and Silicon Valley."

LIVE: Bannon reax at Moore party after seeing Trump tweet praising ROY pic.twitter.com/DflQ8DZMkl — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 27, 2017

Upon leaving the White House in August, Bannon returned to the conservative Breitbart News and became one of Moore's biggest boosters both behind the scenes and eventually in public.

Bannon and his allies have been furiously advocating for Moore in the hopes that a victory will spark a wave of primary challenges against establishment Republican senators.