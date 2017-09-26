Bannon celebrates Roy Moore's victory over Trump pick: "revolution" for GOP

© Getty Images
Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon celebrated Roy Moore's victory in Tuesday night's GOP Senate primary in Alabama as the beginning of a "revolution" for insurgent Republicans looking to challenge incumbent senators.
In a speech introducing Moore before his victory speech, Bannon recalled his comments at a pro-Moore rally on Monday night.
He pointed to Moore's victory and Tuesday's announcement by Sen. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerOvernight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions Senate passes 0B defense bill Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount MORE (R-Tenn.) that he'll retire at the end of 2018 as proof that the insurgent right is on the rise. Corker had been targeted as a potential incumbent for Bannon and his allies to pick off in a GOP primary.
"Last night we talked about starting a revolution with Judge Moore's victory. Well, Sen. Corker stepped down today, he's not going to run for reelection," Bannon said.
"You are going to see in state after state after state, people that follow the model of Judge Moore, that do not have to raise money form the elites, the crony capitalists, from the fat cats in Washington DC, New York City and Silicon Valley."
LIVE: Bannon reax at Moore party after seeing Trump tweet praising ROY pic.twitter.com/DflQ8DZMkl— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 27, 2017
Upon leaving the White House in August, Bannon returned to the conservative Breitbart News and became one of Moore's biggest boosters both behind the scenes and eventually in public.
While Bannon theoretically was campaigning against President Trump's pick in Sen. Luther StrangeLuther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.), Bannon repeatedly framed a vote for Moore over the past few days as "a vote for Donald J. Trump."
Bannon and his allies have been furiously advocating for Moore in the hopes that a victory will spark a wave of primary challenges against establishment Republican senators.
One of those challengers is former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward, who is challenging Trump critic Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeCorker pressed as reelection challenges mount -trillion debt puts US fiscal house on very shaky ground Senate votes down Paul's bid to revoke war authorizations MORE (R-Ariz.). She too spiked the football in a statement congratulating Ward, arguing that the frustration with the Washington establishment that won Moore the primary is present in Alabama too.