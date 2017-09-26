Moore holds phone call with Trump after primary win

Roy Moore on Tuesday night tweeted a photo purportedly showing himself talking with President Trump on the phone after his victory over Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE in Alabama’s Republican primary.

Great to talk with President Trump tonight about #ALSen!



I very much look forward to working with the President to win in December! pic.twitter.com/A72Fdc6Mua — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 27, 2017

“Great to talk with President Trump tonight about #ALSen!” Moore tweeted, along with a photo of himself on the phone. “I very much look forward to working with the President to win in December!”

Sources confirmed to Politico and CNN that the phone call had taken place.

Trump congratulated Moore during the call and said he looked forward to working with him, according to Politico.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon helped to set up the phone call, Politico reported.

Bannon backed Moore in the race and was on the ground in Alabama to celebrate Moore’s victory.

Trump had endorsed Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), but he lost to Moore by a significant margin Tuesday night.

Trump also tweeted his congratulations to Moore earlier that night and promised to campaign for him. He also began deleting some of his tweets supporting Strange after Moore’s win.