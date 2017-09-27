Jill Stein takes shot at 'Clintonites' after report of Russian Facebook ad

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein on Wednesday took aim at former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax hit by earlier hack | What to know about Kaspersky controversy | Officials review EU-US privacy pact Overnight Tech: Equifax hit by earlier undisclosed hack | Facebook takes heat over Russian ads | Alt-right Twitter rival may lose domain MORE supporters following a report saying Russia purchased an ad on Facebook for Stein during the 2016 election.

“Clintonites now trying to convince themselves that a corny Facebook ad is the reason their candidate with a 30% approval rating lost,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

Clintonites now trying to convince themselves that a corny Facebook ad is the reason their candidate with a 30% approval rating lost. pic.twitter.com/4eTzomSDNk — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) September 27, 2017

Stein’s tweet included a screenshot from a Newsweek article earlier this month that compared President Trump’s popularity to Clinton’s.

The report Stein was referencing, published Tuesday evening in Politico, said there is no evidence that Stein knew about the ad.

“Choose peace and vote for Jill Stein,” the Facebook ad read. “Trust me. It’s not a wasted vote. … The only way to take our country back is to stop voting for the corporations and banks that own us. #GrowaSpineVoteJillStein.”