Titus to forego Senate bid, will run for re-election

Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) has decided to forego a bid for Senate in 2018, opting instead to run for re-election in Nevada’s first congressional district.

Reporter Steve Sebelius detailed the news on Twitter with a statement from Titus, in which the congresswoman said she could better represent her state as the dean of the House delegation.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that I can better serve the people of Nevada as Dean of the House delegation than as a freshman senator, so I will be running for re-election in District 1,” Titus said in the statement.

“I thank all of you who have encouraged and advised me in this effort and humbly ask for your continued support in November 2018.”

Speculation as to whether or not Titus would launch a bid for Senate has mounted in recent months. Fellow Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) is already a declared candidate.

Rosen announced her bid for Senate in July, telling The Nevada Independent that former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Harry ReidThe Memo: Trump pulls off a stone-cold stunner The Memo: Ending DACA a risky move for Trump Manchin pressed from both sides in reelection fight MORE (D-Nev.) encouraged her to run and attempt to unseat Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerSenate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Lawmakers grapple with warrantless wiretapping program Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum MORE (R-Nev.).