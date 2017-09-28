Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax hit by earlier hack | What to know about Kaspersky controversy | Officials review EU-US privacy pact Overnight Tech: Equifax hit by earlier undisclosed hack | Facebook takes heat over Russian ads | Alt-right Twitter rival may lose domain MORE is scheduled to headline a fundraiser for the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The former presidential candidate will appear as the featured guest for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam at a New York fundraiser next Wednesday, according to an invitation.

Northam will face Republican Ed Gillespie in the general election in November.

Clinton won Virginia, one of the two states with gubernatorial races this year, in the 2016 presidential election.

Voters' opinions about Trump will be a weighty factor in the election, according a poll released Tuesday by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

The survey found that 39 percent of Virginia voters in the poll said Trump will play a role in their choice between Northam and Gillespie, while 28 percent said the president is a major factor. The president, however, was a much stronger factor for Democrats expecting to vote than for Republicans.

Clinton has recently stepped back out into the spotlight as she promotes her new book, "What Happened," which accounts her side of the 2016 presidential election against Donald Trump.

Outgoing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who endorsed Northam in the Democratic primary, is a longtime friend of the Clintons.

Former President Obama reportedly may also host an event for Northam.