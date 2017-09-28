Pence: Trump and I have offered ‘full support’ to Moore after Alabama win

Vice President Pence said he spoke to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore after his Republican primary runoff victory against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) this week to offer the candidate his full backing.

"As the president and I made clear when we visited Alabama in the case of that election, we were — we weren't against anybody," Pence told Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher in an interview. "We were just for our candidate."

"And the president and I have both spoken to Judge Moore, offered our heartiest congratulations and our full support and are confident that come debate, he'll be able to win that special election and he'll serve the people of Alabama with great distinction."

President Trump and Pence endorsed Strange in Alabama's Senate race, with both men making stops in the state to campaign for the incumbent lawmaker, who was appointed earlier this year to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE.

But Moore, a hard-line conservative who campaigned against the establishment wing of the Republican Party, ultimately emerged victorious in the Tuesday runoff.

Since Moore's win, Trump has thrown his support behind the former state Supreme Court chief justice, reportedly speaking to him on a phone call shortly after his runoff victory.

Trump has also begun voicing his support for Moore on Twitter and has deleted tweets in support of Strange.

Moore is widely considered the favorite to win the deep-red state's general Senate election in December, in which he'll go head-to-head against Democrat Doug Jones.