Right-wing media figures to launch super PAC

Two prominent pro-Trump figures in right-wing media say they are launching a super PAC to boost outsider and insurgent candidates running for office in 2018, The Atlantic reports.

The new #Rev18 super PAC is being created by two right-wing internet personalities, Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec.

Cernovich has broken news about the White House and been praised by members of the Trump administration and family, but he gained notoriety for pushing the “pizzagate” conspiracy theory, which claims that prominent Democrats are running a child sex ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria. Posobiec has attracted his own controversy after pushing various conspiracy theories.



Cernovich and Posobiec are reporter-activists who occasionally attend press briefings at the White House.



A third founder, Jeff Giesea, said the group does not have any other advisers or money beyond his initial investment of $50,000.

If the group follows through with the PAC, it will be entering an increasingly crowded space competing for donor money on the right. The pro-Trump outside group Great America Alliance, in partnership with Breitbart News Chairman Stephen Bannon, is already operating, looking to boost insurgent candidates and take down GOP incumbents or candidates they view as establishment Republicans.



The Great American Alliance and Bannon notched a big victory in the GOP primary in Alabama last week, when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore triumphed over Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.), despite being vastly outspent.