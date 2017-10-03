Biden: Rich are as patriotic as the poor

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Overnight Tech: Equifax hit by earlier undisclosed hack | Facebook takes heat over Russian ads | Alt-right Twitter rival may lose domain Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE on Tuesday told an Alabama crowd that wealthy Americans are “as patriotic” as Americans with a lower income, making a point of contrasting his remark with the rhetoric of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions Senate passes 0B defense bill Dems fear lasting damage from Clinton-Sanders fight MORE (I-Vt.).

Stumping for Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones, Biden said the former U.S. attorney grasps “fairness” when it comes to the issue of taxes.

“Doug understands about tax fairness,” Biden told the crowd. “Guys, the wealthy are as patriotic as the poor. I know Bernie doesn’t like me saying that, but they are.”

The comment comes amidst the debate over tax reform, for which President Trump and congressional Republicans last week unveiled a new plan that would both lower the corporate tax rate and cut the number of individual tax rates.

Sanders has railed against the Republican tax framework and has historically slammed tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations. Both Sanders and Biden are widely viewed as potential contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Biden's visit to Alabama comes as Jones aims to defeat Republican nominee Roy Moore in a state that hasn't had a Democratic senator since Howell Heflin retired in 1997.

It's possible a more centrist approach on taxes and other issues could help Jones, who is a decided underdog in the race.