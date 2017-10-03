Biden to Alabama: No more extremist senators

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Overnight Tech: Equifax hit by earlier undisclosed hack | Facebook takes heat over Russian ads | Alt-right Twitter rival may lose domain Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (D) on Tuesday made his pitch to Alabama voters to support Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones, telling the campaign rally’s crowd that it doesn’t “need another extremist” serving in the upper chamber.

“We don’t need another extremist up in the United States Senate,” Biden said, referring to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who last week won the Republican primary runoff.

During his run for Senate, Moore has come under scrutiny for controversial remarks he has made over the course of his career, including one in 2005 that homosexuality should be illegal, CNN unearthed.

Biden, who endorsed Jones in August ahead of the state’s Democratic primary, noted his long relationship with Jones and said the former U.S. attorney has the “integrity” and “sense of honor” to serve Alabama in the United States Senate.

“And Doug knew that if he ran, he didn’t say it, but he knew that I’d be here if he wanted me to be,” Biden said.

“I promised Doug I’d campaign for him or against him, whichever will help the most,” he later added.

Jones is a viewed as an underdog in the race, as Alabama is a heavily red state. A Democrat has not served the Alabama in the U.S. Senate since former Sen. Howell Heflin retired in 1997.

But Biden took a centrist approach during his speech to Alabama voters, which could help Jones as he campaigns against the conservative Moore. The former vice president particularly mentioned taxes and support for a strong middle class as he made his case for Jones.

“Doug understands about tax fairness,” Biden told the rally. “Guys, the wealthy are as patriotic as the poor. I know Bernie doesn’t like me saying that, but they are,” he added, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions Senate passes 0B defense bill Dems fear lasting damage from Clinton-Sanders fight MORE (I-Vt.), who has historically criticized tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. But Biden noted that this does not mean wealthy individuals should receive tax cuts.

Biden also referenced the tense political environment in Washington, D.C. as he made his case for Jones to represent Alabama.

“Doug possesses what the American political leaders and the system needs today,” he said. “It’s become so nasty, so mean-spirited, such a mean-spirited political environment.”

Jones will face off against Moore in the December general election that will decide who will fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE.