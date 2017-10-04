Roy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests

A Facebook page for Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore shared several inflammatory posts aimed at NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem before games, as well as an article praising Russia's controversial law banning "propaganda" that promotes homosexuality or LGBT rights.

A CNN KFile report found that one image, which was originally posted by Moore's wife, shows several African-American men standing on a destroyed police car during the riots over Freddie Gray's death in Baltimore in 2015.

"Want to stop riots? Play the National Anthem. They'll all sit down," the text on the image reads.

Moore, who is facing Democrat Doug Jones in a special election Dec. 12, became the GOP nominee last month after he defeated Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) in a primary runoff despite Strange's support from President Trump.

Moore, a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice, is backed by former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

Another post on the page from September of last year depicts rows of military coffins draped in the American flag. Text written under the image reads, "would the suppressed millionaire, NFL quarterback who would not stand for the National Anthem please point out which out these guys are black so we can remove the offensive flag."

The page also shared an article from a conservative website, BarbWire.com, that defends Russia's efforts to crack down on the country's LGBT community as a "strong stance in defense of traditional family values." The article highlights Russians who countered Facebook's rainbow profile picture overlay with their own country's flag and the hashtag #pridetobestraight.

"The strongest reaction came from conservative Russians who overlaid an image of the colors of their country's flag — white, blue and red — over their profile picture," the article read. Russians "countered the homosexual #LoveWins hashtag with #pridetobestraight and #pridetoberussian," it continued.

The page is not Moore's current campaign page but is an older page Moore used for his failed run for Alabama governor in 2010. CNN reports that the page was actively promoting Moore and his media appearances until Moore's current Senate race began.

In a statement to CNN on the posts, Moore's spokesman said that the candidate believes in the "sanctity of marriage" and respect for the flag.

Moore "believes in the sanctity of marriage and in protecting our religious liberty. He also believes the flag should be honored in respect for the American men and women of all colors and races who have died defending it," the spokesman said.