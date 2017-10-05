Moore allies demand campaign cash from McConnell for general election

on Thursday

A pro-Trump outside group that helped Roy Moore defeat Sen.(R-Ala.) in the Alabama GOP Senate primary last month is demanding general election cash from Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.) and his allied super PAC.The Great America PAC released a statementsaying that the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which was founded by allies of McConnell and backed Strange during the primary, must support Moore in the general election with the same amount of money it spent against him in the primary.“Mitch McConnell wasted millions by supporting Luther Strange and allowing an onslaught of false attacks against Judge Roy Moore in the runoff election,” Great America PAC co-chairman Ed Rollins said. “Not only was this a poor political decision, it widened the divide between him, his allies, and those of us dedicated to advancing the president’s 'America First' agenda in Washington."“The best way for Mitch McConnell to atone for this mistake is for him and his allies at the Senate Leadership Fund to put their money where their mouth is and provide Judge Moore with the same level of financial support in the general election as they gave to Strange in last week’s Republican runoff,” he said.SLF, which spent $9 million backing Strange over Moore in the primary, declined to comment. Moore won the primary handily, despite being massively outspent.Trump backed Strange, who had the support of Washington Republicans, including McConnell and the SLF. That pitted the president against many of his longtime allies, including his former chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who is back at Breitbart News.Moore won a contentious victory over Strange in the primary, which became a proxy war between the conservative grass roots and establishment Republicans.The Great America PAC, Breitbart, Bannon and several key figures in the House Freedom Caucus flooded Alabama in the final days of the race, helping to propel Moore to a 9-point victory.The demands for cash come as polls show Moore with a lead of between 5 points and 8 points over Democrat Doug Jones in the general election, which will take place in December.“Does Mitch McConnell and the Senate Leadership Fund truly care about defeating Democrats and promoting President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda as they claim or do they really just care about protecting McConnell’s power in Washington?” Rollins said.“If they’re unwilling to spend as much to defeat a Democrat as they were willing to waste smearing a fellow Republican, then it will be clear that it’s the latter,” he said.