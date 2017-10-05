Dems plan ad blitz targeting Ryan over health care

Democrats plan to make Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanThe Hill Interview: Budget Chair Black sticks around for now Gun proposal picks up GOP support GOP lawmaker Tim Murphy to retire at end of term MORE (R-Wis.) the face of the GOP's unpopular ObamaCare repeal effort ahead of the 2018 midterm elections with a series of ads.

The ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the House Democrats' campaign arm, targets Ryan and "establishment Republicans" for their repeated attempts to repeal ObamaCare. The ad ties Ryan to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE (R-Ky.).

"They'll never stop," the ad begins. "Paul Ryan and Washington's establishment Republicans [are] catering to the drug companies and special interests."

“House Republicans will stop at nothing to rip away affordable healthcare coverage from their constituents, and we are all at risk as long as they control the House,” committee Chairman Rep. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) told USA Today in a statement.

“It should be no cause for comfort that House Republicans have failed to repeal our healthcare, increase out-of-pocket costs, and go after people with pre-existing conditions thus far, as Speaker Ryan has already indicated that they will continue this personal assault in the coming months," he added.

The 30-second television ad will hit battleground states ahead of next year's crucial midterm elections.

News of the ads comes as establishment Republicans suffered a crucial defeat in Alabama's GOP Senate primary, with McConnell-backed Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests Poll: Moore has lead, Dems see opportunity in Ala. Senate race GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE (R-Ala.) falling to challenger Roy Moore.