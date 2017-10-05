Mercers, Bannon wade into West Virginia Senate race

GOP Senate candidates in West Virginia are vying for the support of former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and GOP mega-donors Robert, Diana and Rebekah Mercer.

McClatchy reported on Thursday that all three Mercers sent Rep. Evan Jenkins's (R-W.Va.) Senate campaign $5,200 each, the maximum allowable donation under campaign finance laws.

Those donations raised eyebrows because Bannon has recently come out in support of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Jenkin's primary opponent.

A source close to Bannon told The Hill that the Mercer's donations came before Bannon got involved in West Virginia and that the donors are backing Morrisey.

The Mercers, who keep a relatively low profile, are one of the top donors supporting more conservative and insurgent-minded GOP candidates. Their backing, as well as support from Bannon, is a major storyline in the upcoming midterm campaign cycle.

– This story was updated at 12:22 a.m. with additional information