SPONSORED:

 

Pence to stump for Gillespie in Virginia

By Olivia Beavers - 10/08/17 06:29 PM EDT
Pence to stump for Gillespie in Virginia
© Greg Nash

Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceDems face close polls in must-win Virginia Report: Trump administration officials urged furious Tillerson not to quit Authorities recover 47 firearms in connection with Las Vegas shooter MORE will be in Virginia later this week to stump for Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie, according to Gillespie spokesman David Abrams.

The vice president is set to join Gillespie at a rally on Saturday in Abingdon.

 
The Hill confirmed Pence's planned appearance, which was first reported by Politico.
 
The announcement comes just a few weeks before the general election in November.
 
Polls show Gillespie's opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, currently in the lead.
 

Clinton won Virginia, one of the two states with gubernatorial races this year, in the 2016 presidential election. 

President Trump expressed his support for Gillespie, the former Republican National Committee chairman, in a tweet last week while accusing his Democratic opponent of "fighting for the MS-13 killer gangs & sanctuary cities."

Thirty-nine percent of voters said Trump was a factor in the Virginia race, according to a poll released late last month by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Tags Hillary Clinton Barack Obama Mike Pence