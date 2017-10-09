Alabama Dem's first TV ad: Both parties need a 'reality check'

Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones released his first TV ad ahead of the Alabama’s December special election, saying that “Washington is broken” and that both parties need a “reality check.”

Jones, a former U.S. attorney, has an uphill battle in a ruby red state as he vies to win the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsIntel leaders: Collusion still open part of investigation Republicans jockey for position on immigration Biden to Alabama: No more extremist senators MORE. Democrats haven’t held a Senate seat in Alabama since 1997.

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because our leaders have lost sight of what it means to serve,” Jones said in the 30-second ad. “Continuing to divide us won’t make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

Jones will face off against Republican nominee Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who won his party's runoff last month.

While Alabama is a Republican stronghold, Democrats feel emboldened to compete for the seat given Moore’s controversial tenure as a judge and polling that shows Jones behind by only single digits.

A poll last week found Moore leading Jones by 8 points, despite President Trump winning Alabama by 28 points in 2016. Jones has also gotten some Democratic heavy hitters to come stump for him: Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenReport: Biden to write foreword for memoir by transgender activist Biden to Alabama: No more extremist senators Kasich, Biden to hold discussion on bipartisanship MORE campaigned with Jones last week in Alabama. At the rally, he urged voters that the upper chamber doesn’t “need another extremist.”

Moore has come under fire for some controversial remarks in the past, including remarks from 2005 where he said that homosexuality should be illegal.

Jones and Moore will square off in a general special election on Dec. 12.