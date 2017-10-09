GOP Alabama Senate candidate's son arrested

The son of Roy Moore, Alabama's Republican Senate nominee, was booked into jail Monday for criminal trespassing, AL.com reported.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office told the news outlet that Caleb Elisha Moore, 27, was released on $1,000 bond just minutes after he was booked into the Etowah County Jail on Monday morning.

He had turned himself in after the County Circuit Clerk's Office issued the warrant, which was connected to his arrest in November for misdemeanor charges of hunting without permission and hunting over bait, Etowah County Sheriff's spokeswoman Natalie Barton told the online site.

Moore has a long history of crossing the law, with a reported track record of nine visits to jail.

Roy Moore, who was twice ousted as Alabama's state Supreme Court justice, defeated Sen. Luther Strange in last month's GOP primary for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore is favored against Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 special election.