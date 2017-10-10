House GOP calls on Dem campaign arm to return Weinstein money

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is calling on House Democrats’ campaign arm to give back money from film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of serial sexual harassment and rape.

The House GOP’s campaign arm launched a video, provided first to The Hill, urging the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to give back the money from the Democratic mega-donor. According to Open Secrets, Weinstein gave the DCCC $16,200 in 2013 and $5,000 in 2011.

The video uses a clip of an interview with Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies Murphy faces criticism from GOP challenger over fundraising email Democrat: Republicans who believe in more gun control afraid of being 'politically punished' MORE (D-Conn.) who says that those who received money from Weinstein “should probably give it back.”

“In light of these allegations, it’s time for Democrats to return Harvey Weinstein’s dirty money,” NRCC spokesman Matt Gorman said in a statement provided to The Hill. “The DCCC’s silence is unconscionable and they cannot excuse years of abuse by one of their donors.”

ADVERTISEMENT Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerOvernight Health Care: Schumer calls for tying ObamaCare fix to children's health insurance | Puerto Rico's water woes worsen | Dems plead for nursing home residents' right to sue Crying on TV doesn't qualify Kimmel to set nation's gun agenda Trump knocks ‘fake’ news coverage of his trip to Puerto Rico MORE (D-N.Y.), have pledged to donate the money to nonprofit groups that advocate for women who have been sexually abused. Weinstein had also given money to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The DNC came under fire for donating money from Weinstein to political groups that help elect female candidates instead of charities or nonprofits that help women who are victims of sexual abuse or violence.

The NRCC’s video comes on the heels of a Tuesday report from The New Yorker that three women have reportedly accused Weinstein of rape. The report also said that 13 women alleged that they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by the Hollywood mogul between the 1990s and 2015.

The DCCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.