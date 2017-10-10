Collins to announce decision on Maine governor bid Friday

Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsGun proposal picks up GOP support Giffords, Scalise highlight party differences on guns Agricultural trade demands investment in MAP and FMD MORE (R-Maine) will announce whether she’ll run for governor in 2018 on Friday, her office said Tuesday.
Collins, a prominent moderate in the Senate, has previously said that she was planning to announce her decision on a potential gubernatorial run this week. She said in late August that she’d make a decision by Sept. 30.
The Maine Republican, who has been in the Senate since 1997, has drawn headlines for her opposition to the GOP’s efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Collins's no vote helped doom the latest GOP repeal attempt
Collins isn’t up for reelection to the Senate until 2020. If she ran for governor and won, she’d have to resign from her Senate seat, allowing Gov. Paul LePage (R) to appoint a replacement.