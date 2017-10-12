Flake challenger pushes for tax reform in new ad

Former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) pushes for tax reform in a new digital ad that her campaign plans to push across social media platforms as part of her primary bid against Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.).

“Presidents Kennedy and Reagan both proved that tax cuts work,” Ward says in the ad. “They create jobs and generate economic growth. That’s why we need tax reform again. Once it’s done we should have regular review of our tax rates to keep them low and competitive."

Ward does not mention President Trump in the ad. But the ad comes a day after Trump visited Pennsylvania to push for his tax reform package, while Ward looks to tie her candidacy to the president’s agenda.

“President Trump is on the right track — now we just need members of Congress to rally and get his tax reform passed,” Ward said in a statement. “The American people deserve elected leaders who are committed to keeping their campaign promises. Every Republican senator and congressperson promised at some point during their campaign that they would fix our broken tax code. Faced with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the lives of all Americans, Congress must act swiftly and get these needed tax reforms over the finish line.”

The five-figure digital ad buy is part of a series of ads focused on policy issues the campaign plans to roll out over the next three months.

Ward is likely to be vastly outspent by Flake, who raised more than $1 million in the third quarter and has $3.4 million in cash on hand. Ward raised nearly $700,000 in the third quarter and has $250,000 in the bank.

Flake will be running with support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Sen. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE (R-Ky.) and his allies in the Senate.

Ward has attracted support from key figures in conservative media, like Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, and is expected to benefit from a pro-Trump outside group with close ties to Breitbart News chairman Stephen Bannon.