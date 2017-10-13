Conway sees hypocrisy from Dems on Weinstein

© Greg Nash
Sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein highlight hypocrisy on the left, according to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
In remarks at the conservative Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit, Conway criticized liberals who accuse Republicans of sexism and said that in the White House, she's never had to deal with the issue.
“I hear a lot of people on their soap box, the high-horse cavalry, always talking about women’s rights, women in the workplace and women empowerment," Conway said.
"I’m in an environment where it’s practiced regularly. I’ve never felt otherwise," she added to applause.
She then talked about a "great juxtaposition going on right now" in which Weinstein, a big donor to Democrats, is accused of "really ugly stuff."
"The juxtaposition of that is I’ve always been in a place where women are respected," she said.
As Republicans have called on Democrats to return political donations from Weinstein given the growing list of accusations against him, Democrats have pointed at President Trump, arguing it is Republicans who are being hypocritical.
Trump also said that "when you're a star, they let you do it."
In a statement released after the video came out, Trump called his remarks "foolish."
A series of women also accused Trump of inappropriate conduct in 2016, which led Trump to bring up allegations that had been made against Democratic nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies DNC, RNC step up cyber protections Gun proposal picks up GOP support MORE's husband, former President Bill ClintonBill ClintonAll five living former presidents to attend hurricane relief concert The Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE.