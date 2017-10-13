Conway sees hypocrisy from Dems on Weinstein

Sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein highlight hypocrisy on the left, according to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

In remarks at the conservative Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit, Conway criticized liberals who accuse Republicans of sexism and said that in the White House, she's never had to deal with the issue.

“I hear a lot of people on their soap box, the high-horse cavalry, always talking about women’s rights, women in the workplace and women empowerment," Conway said.

"I’m in an environment where it’s practiced regularly. I’ve never felt otherwise," she added to applause.

She then talked about a "great juxtaposition going on right now" in which Weinstein, a big donor to Democrats, is accused of "really ugly stuff."

"The juxtaposition of that is I’ve always been in a place where women are respected," she said.

As Republicans have called on Democrats to return political donations from Weinstein given the growing list of accusations against him, Democrats have pointed at President Trump, arguing it is Republicans who are being hypocritical. The story about Weinstein broke roughly a year after Trump's campaign appeared to be nearly undone by a 2005 tape from an "Access Hollywood" set in which the Republican nominee is heard talking about grabbing women "by the p----."

Trump also said that "when you're a star, they let you do it."

In a statement released after the video came out, Trump called his remarks "foolish."