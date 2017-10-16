Mike Lee endorses Roy Moore for Senate

Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong How the effort to replace ObamaCare failed Overnight Regulation: Trump temporarily lifts Jones Act for Puerto Rico | Bill would exempt some banks from Dodd-Frank | Senators unveil driverless car bill MORE (R-Utah) has endorsed former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in his Senate race, Moore’s campaign announced on Monday.

Lee in a statement noted Moore’s “reputation of integrity,” saying it is essential in helping the Senate “pass conservative legislation.”

“If there was ever a time to ensure that Republicans maintain a seat in the United States Senate, it is now,​" Lee said.

"That is why I am proudly endorsing Judge Roy Moore for United States Senate. Alabamians have the chance to send a proven, conservative fighter to the United States Senate and I am more than ready to welcome a trusted ally," he added.

Moore, who last month defeated Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests Poll: Moore has lead, Dems see opportunity in Ala. Senate race GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE (R-Ala.) in the Alabama primary runoff, will face off against Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones in the December special election.

"Senator Lee has staunchly defended our constitutional liberties in the United States Senate and I am honored to receive his support and endorsement," Moore said in a statement.

"I am eager to work alongside of him in the United States Senate to ensure our national security, cut government spending​, and defend our C​institution," he continued.

The special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsIntel leaders: Collusion still open part of investigation Republicans jockey for position on immigration Biden to Alabama: No more extremist senators MORE is Dec. 12.