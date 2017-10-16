Trump: I have a 'very good relationship' with Bannon

President Trump defended former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s decision to back primary challenges to Senate GOP incumbents on Monday, but insisted that the Republican Party is “very, very unified.”

“Well, I have a very good relationship with Steve Bannon. I like Steve,” Trump told reporters during an address from the Rose Garden. “Steve is doing what Steve thinks is the right thing.”

Bannon has vowed to back primary challenges to Senate Republicans who oppose Trump. Over the weekend, Bannon declared a “season of war” on the GOP establishment.

But Trump noted that he has a good relationship with most Republicans serving in both the Senate and House, though he repeatedly said that there are a few exceptions. The president has openly feuded with Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.), who has been a vocal critic of Trump.

“Maybe with the exception of a few, I have a fantastic relationship with the people in the Senate and Congress,” Trump said.

“I’m friends with most of them. I like and respect most of them, and I think they like and respect me. The Republican Party is very, very unified.”

Trump also commented on Bannon during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, saying that he sympathizes with the Breitbart News head's attacks on Senate Republicans.

“There are some Republicans, frankly, that should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump said at the meeting. “So I can understand fully how Steve Bannon feels.”

Trump delivered remarks alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE (R-Ky.) following their Monday meeting. McConnell told reporters that he’ll be supporting GOP incumbents and will support candidates in open seats who will be viable general election candidates.

“Our operating approach will be to support our incumbents and in open seats, help nominate people who can actually win in November,” McConnell said. “That’s my approach and that’s how you keep a governing majority.”