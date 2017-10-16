Harry Reid: 'Very probable' Dems will take back the Senate

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Harry ReidChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies Republicans are headed for a disappointing end to their year in power Obama's HHS secretary could testify in Menendez trial MORE (D-Nev.) said that it’s “very probable” that Democrats take back control of the Senate, arguing that the 2018 midterms will be a “change election.”

In a sit-down interview with The Nevada Independent, Reid, who retired after 30 years in the upper chamber, said that there’s a path for Senate Democrats, despite the party needing to defend 10 seats carried by President Trump in 2016.

Republicans have a narrow majority of 52 seats, compared to Democrats’ 48 seats.

“We’re two short in the Senate, and I think it’s very probable that we’ll be able to retake the Senate. And I have felt much better about the House in recent weeks,” Reid said in the interview.

“There’s no question in my mind that this election coming up in 2018 is going to be a change election,” he continued.

Still, Democrats will have an uphill climb in regaining control of the Senate and need to defend a handful of states that went double digits for Trump. They only have two realistic opportunities to flip Republican seats — in Nevada and Arizona.

Republicans are hoping to build on their slim majority, but their efforts could be complicated by party infighting.

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon has declared a “season of war” on the GOP establishment and has vowed to endorse primary challenges to GOP incumbents if they oppose Trump.