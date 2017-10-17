Bannon to campaign with Flake challenger in Ariz.: report

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Tuesday will reportedly campaign with former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R), who is running for United States Senate.

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reported the news on Twitter Monday, noting that conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham invited Bannon to the event.

In more senate anti-establishment news, Laura Ingraham invited Bannon to a Kelli Ward campaign event out West and he plans to attend. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 16, 2017

Ward has launched a primary bid against Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.). Bannon’s appearance with her on the campaign trail is another iteration in his vow to challenge the Republican establishment in the 2018 midterm elections.

Last weekend, Bannon declared a “season of war” on the GOP establishment.

Bannon also supported former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who ultimately defeated Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests Poll: Moore has lead, Dems see opportunity in Ala. Senate race GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE (R-Ala.), in a Republican primary runoff last month.

President Trump has not endorsed a candidate in Arizona, but has praised Ward for challenging Flake, slamming the GOP senator as “weak on borders.”

“Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!” the president said in August.