Poll: Dems lead GOP by 14 points in generic 2018 ballot

Democrats hold a 14 percentage point lead over Republicans in a generic House ballot, according to a new CNN poll released Tuesday.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed said they would cast a ballot for the Democrat in their district, while 37 percent said they would vote for the Republican.

Republicans currently hold 240 seats in the lower chamber, meaning Democrats need to flip at least 24 seats in the 2018 midterms to gain the majority.

While 88 percent of Republicans said they would vote for the GOP’s candidate in their congressional district, 98 percent of Democrats said they would vote for their own party’s candidate.

By comparison, Democrats currently only hold a 9 point lead over Republicans in the RealClearPolitics poll average of the generic House ballot.

The CNN survey was conducted by SRSS, polling 1,010 adults from Oct. 12-15. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.