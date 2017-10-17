Pro-Trump super PAC rolls out endorsements in Arizona, Wisconsin

A pro-Trump super PAC linked to former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is endorsing candidates in the Wisconsin and Arizona Republican Senate primaries.

McClatchy DC reported Monday that Great America PAC will support Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson in Wisconsin's GOP Senate primary.

"Americans are tired of the inaction from the Washington swamp and demand Senate Republicans ... get off their backsides and pass President Trump's America First Agenda," the super PAC's chief strategist, Ed Rollins, said in a statement.

Nicholson reportedly told Bannon that he would not support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE (R-Ky.) as leader. Bannon has sought to back insurgent candidates willing to denounce the GOP establishment in Washington.

In Arizona, Great America PAC is also spotlighting its support for Kelli Ward, a former state senator, who is challenging Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.) for his seat, according to McClatchy. Flake is seen by some on the hard-right as a vulnerable target in 2018 because of his criticism of President Trump.

The super PAC's founder, Eric Beach, and its former executive director, Brent Lowder, joined Ward's campaign earlier this year.

Great America PAC also noted four other Senate endorsements, according to McClatchy, including Roy Moore in Alabama, Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnEquifax breach is the wake-up call we expected Tennessee governor considering Senate run Five major potential Senate candidates MORE (R-Tenn.) in Tennessee, Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia and Matt Rosendale in Montana.