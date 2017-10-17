Michigan Dem dodges questions on House reelection plans

Longtime Democratic Rep. Sandy Levin (Mich.) is dodging questions on whether he plans to run for reelection in 2018.

When asked by The Detroit News if he plans to seek reelection in Michigan's 9th District next year, Levin, 86, responded that he is focused on issues such as tax reform and health care.

“We’re working, the staff and I, kind of around the clock. So that’s my total focus,” Levin told the publication. “I’m spending all my time right now on these issues."

Levin's nonanswer has fueled speculation that he may be planning to retire.

According to The Detroit News report, Levin's fundraising efforts seem to have dropped off slightly, with just $189,462 currently in campaign funds compared to $209,000 during his last reelection campaign.

However, Levin spokeswoman Emily Del Morone says his cash on hand is close to what he had last election cycle and shouldn't deter his campaign.

“He feels very confident he can wage a successful campaign,” Morone told the news outlet. “With the election of President Trump, the congressman has been focused on actively combatting many of Trump’s most damaging policies, including those on health care, taxes and immigration, rather than on campaign-related issues.”

Levin has served in Congress since 1983, while also working in state and federal politics for two decades before joining the lower chamber. He stepped down as the ranking member on the Ways and Means Committee last year.