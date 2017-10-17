Rand Paul endorses Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHouse bill set to reignite debate on warrantless surveillance Authorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient GOP feuds with outside group over analysis of tax framework MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday endorsed former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in his race for the Senate, Moore’s campaign announced.

"I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of Senator Rand Paul, ​for whom I have great admiration and respect as fellow defender of our conservative principles​,​" Moore said of the endorsement.

"I look forward to working with him in the United States Senate to defend our Constitution, secure our borders, fix our national debt, and allow the free enterprise system to create more jobs across Alabama and the nation."

The campaign noted that Paul and Moore met in Washington, D.C., recently.

​"​Judge Roy Moore has spent a lifetime defending and standing up for the Constitution while fighting for the people of Alabama. We need more people in Washington, D.C. that will stand on principle and defend the Constitution​,” Paul said in a statement.​

“I look forward to welcoming him to the Senate very soon.”

It is the latest endorsement for Moore, who ran an insurgent campaign to defeat Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) in the GOP primary runoff last month.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on Monday endorsed Moore, who is running for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore is facing Democrat Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney, in the December special election.