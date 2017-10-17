Fox News poll: GOP, Dem candidates tied in Alabama Senate race

The Republican and Democratic candidates in the Alabama Senate special election are in a dead heat, according to a new Fox News poll.

GOP nominee Roy Moore is tied with Democrat Doug Jones in the race with 42 percent of the vote each, the poll found.

Eleven precent of respondents to the poll said they were unsure who they were supporting in the race and 3 percent responded “other.”

Moore is an antiestablishment Republican who defeated President Trump’s endorsed candidate Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests Poll: Moore has lead, Dems see opportunity in Ala. Senate race GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE (R-Ala.) to become the GOP nominee for the seat.

The poll also found that 42 percent of Moore’s supporters had some doubts about the candidate, while 48 percent said they strongly support him in the race.

Republicans were also less likely to support their nominee than Democrats were to support Jones, with 77 percent of GOP voters saying they’d back Moore. Eight-five percent of Democrats said the same for Jones.

Twenty-eight percent of Jones’s backers said they had some reservations about him. But 21 percent of his supporters said they were voting against Moore rather than for Jones.

Forty-seven percent of Jones’s supporters said they strongly back him in the race.

Trump won Alabama by 28 points in 2016 and promised to support Moore after Strange’s loss.

Alabama voters are split on their opinion of Trump, with 48 percent seeing him positively and 47 percent holding a negative view.

Fox News interviewed 801 voters by phone on Oct. 14-16. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.