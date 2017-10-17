DNC chairman aims for diversity with delegate nominations

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE has nominated 75 people to become new at-large DNC members, including a transgender woman and a woman protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to a list obtained by The Hill.

In an email sent to DNC members on Tuesday ahead of this week’s DNC gathering in Las Vegas, Perez unveiled his slate of new nominees with the aim of building a party that the new chairman hopes will draw a distinction between his priorities and those of President Trump.

A Democratic source told The Hill that Perez’s nominees would double the number of millenials and Native Americans currently represented at the DNC. It will also increase the DNC’s LGBT presence and representation from Puerto Ricans, at a time when Trump has been criticized for his response to the hurricane that has devastated the island territory.

Perez’s delegate slate also includes Ellie Perez, a so-called Dreamer -- an undocumented migrant brought to the U.S. as a child -- from Arizona, and Marisa Richmond, a transgender African-American woman. If Perez’s slate of delegates is approved, it would bring the total number of unions represented by at-large DNC members to 21, which the source said was the highest mark in years.

“This year’s slate of at-large DNC member nominees reflects the unprecedented diversity of our party’s coalition,” DNC national press secretary Michael Tyler said in a statement to The Hill. “This slate doubles millennial and Native American at-large representation, provides unprecedented representation for our allies in the labor community, and increases the presence of Puerto Rican at-large members at a time when the Trump administration refuses to take responsibility for the millions of Americans who are still suffering through a major humanitarian crisis.”

Perez’s slate of delegates also includes several bold-faced names that will be familiar in Washington and in Democratic circles, including former interim DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile.

Several supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies Clip shows Larry David and Bernie Sanders reacting after discovering they're related For now, Trump dossier creates more questions than answers MORE (I-Vt.) are on Perez’s list, including former Sanders spokeswoman Symone Sanders and labor leader Randi Weingarten.

Two people who challenged Perez for DNC chair have also been nominated – Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and former South Carolina Democratic chairman Jaime Harrison. After a hard-fought and sometimes bitter campaign, Perez tapped Ellison, a Sanders supporter, to be his deputy chairman.

Perez’s full slate of nominations is below:

Females

Jan Bauer .......................................... IA

Artie Blanco ...................................... NV

Donna Brazile...................................DC

Roxanne Brown ............................... MD

Calla Brown ..................................... MD

Laphonza Butler ................................ CA

Maria Cardona ..................................DC

Leah Daughtry .................................. NY

Joanne Dowdell ................................NH

Maria Eschaveste ............................. CA

Lily Eskeleson Garcia ........................ UT

Cindy Estrada .................................... MI

Isabell Framer .................................. OH

Lorna Johnson .................................. CA

Paulette Jordan .................................. ID

Elaine Kamarck ................................ MA

Claire Lucas ......................................DC

Juanita Luiz...................................... WA

Jen McClellan ................................... VA

Lorraine Miller ................................... TX

Minyon Moore ...................................DC

Margarita Nolasco ............................. PR

Carol Pensky ................................... MD

Ellie Perez ........................................ AZ

Ai-Jen Poo ........................................ NY

Carrie Pugh.......................................DC

Marisa Richmond .............................. TN

Emmy Ruiz ....................................... TX

Symone Sanders ..............................DC

Lottie Shackelford ............................. AR

Becky Strezchowski ............................ IL

Jere Talley ........................................ TX

Amy Wakeland .................................. CA

Jeion Ward ....................................... VA

Randi Weingarten ............................. NY

Alexis Wiley ....................................... MI

Roz Wyman ...................................... CA

Males

Yohannes Abraham .......................... VA

Cristobal Alex .................................... TX

Jeff Berman ......................................DC

James Boland ...................................DC

Tony Coelho ..................................... DE

Larry Cohen ......................................DC

David Cox .....................................NC

Fransico Domenech .......................... PR

Keith Ellison ..................................... MN

Hector Figueroa ................................ NY

Don Fowler ....................................... SC

Earl Fowlkes .....................................DC

Tefere Gebre .................................... CA

Daniel Halpern ..................................GA

Keith Harper......................................DC

Jaime Harrison .................................. SC

Harold Ickes ......................................DC

Jay Jacobs ........................................ NY

Charlie King ...................................... NY

Andres Lopez .................................... PR

Chris Lowe ........................................ NY

Chris Lu ............................................ VA

Kerman Maddox................................ CA

Leopoldo Martinez ............................ VA

Robert Martinez ............................... MD

Mahlon Mitchell ................................. WI

Michael Nutter ................................... PA

Manuel Ortiz ..................................... PR

Marc Perrone ................................... MD

Hasmit Popat .................................... TX

Rion Ramirez .................................... CA

Ken Rigmaiden ................................ MD

James Roosevelt, Jr. ........................ MA

Lee Saunders ...................................DC

Craig Smith ....................................... FL

Rick Wade ........................................DC

Brian Wahby .................................... MO

James Zogby ....................................DC