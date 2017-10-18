RNC raises record $100M in first nine months of 2017: report

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has reportedly raised more than $100 million for the first nine months of 2017, marking its largest fundraising haul over the first three quarters of a nonelection year.

An RNC official said in a statement to McClatchy that the total shows that "Americans of all backgrounds" approve of the job being done by President Trump in his first year in the White House.

“This month’s numbers show once again that Americans of all backgrounds approve of the direction our country is headed under Republican leadership,” RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn said. “We are grateful to our generous donors who allow us to continue to expand our Republican majorities.”

The party raised $10.4 million in September, bringing its total to $104.4 million for the first three quarters of 2017. Those numbers are in sharp contrast to numbers released by Democrats, who had raised just $46.3 million by the end of August. The DNC has yet to release its September fundraising numbers.

Trump himself took credit for the surge in small-dollar donations, which made up 98 percent of the RNC's donations, in a tweet last week.

"The RNC is taking in far more $'s than the Dems, and much of it by my wonderful small donors," Trump tweeted.

"I am working hard for them!"

In another statement to the news service, RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said the donations would allow Republicans an "uninterrupted" presence in key battleground states such as Virginia.

“Our record-breaking fundraising has been fueled by grassroots enthusiasm for President Trump and the Republican Party,” McDaniel said. “The overwhelming support has enabled the RNC to have a virtually uninterrupted presence in key states like Virginia since 2013.”