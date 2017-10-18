House Dems outpace GOP by nearly $9M in third quarter

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) outpaced its GOP counterpart in the third fundraising quarter by nearly $9 million.

The DCCC raised $8.9 million in September, bringing the committee’s third quarter fundraising total to $21.4 million, according to figures tweeted by the DCCC’s executive director, Dan Sena.

That’s compared to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which raised $4.9 million in September and brought in $12.5 million in the third quarter, according to figures previously reported by McClatchy.

Sena touted that the DCCC outraised the House GOP’s campaign arm for five months in a row. The DCCC has raised more than $81 million so far in 2017, compared to the NRCC, which has so far raised $72.6 million this year.

As the committees gear up for the 2018 midterm elections, both parties will be fiercely battling over the House majority. Democrats will need to flip 24 seats next year if they want to take back the lower chamber.