Rove slams Bannon’s ‘jihad' against incumbent Republicans

Karl Rove in an new op-ed slams the challengers former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is assembling in an effort to unseat almost all the incumbent Republican senators who are up for reelection in 2018.

"Steve Bannon, the failed presidential adviser and alt-right sympathizer, has declared war on incumbent Republicans, particularly Sen. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE," Rove, a former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

He said Roy Moore, a candidate Bannon supported in his bid for an Alabama Senate seat, will show "whether Mr. Bannon has picked a team of winners or just a collection of misfits and ne’er-do-wells."

Rove then lists several controversial candidates Bannon is backing in races across the U.S.

He points to former New York Rep. Michael Grimm (R), who left Congress in 2015 after pleading guilty to tax fraud, who is running for his old seat.

He also names former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-Colo.), a gubernatorial candidate who once declared President Obama was “a more serious threat to America than al Qaeda.”