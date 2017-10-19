Rove slams Bannon’s ‘jihad' against incumbent Republicans

Karl Rove in an new op-ed slams the challengers former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is assembling in an effort to unseat almost all the incumbent Republican senators who are up for reelection in 2018.
"Steve Bannon, the failed presidential adviser and alt-right sympathizer, has declared war on incumbent Republicans, particularly Sen. Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE," Rove, a former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, wrote in The Wall Street Journal.
Rove then lists several controversial candidates Bannon is backing in races across the U.S.
He points to former New York Rep. Michael Grimm (R), who left Congress in 2015 after pleading guilty to tax fraud, who is running for his old seat.
He also names former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-Colo.), a gubernatorial candidate who once declared President Obama was “a more serious threat to America than al Qaeda.”
He lists other races in which Bannon is supporting candidates who are running against Sen. Dean HellerDean Arthur HellerNevada senators urge airlines to enact new policies after Las Vegas shooting Dems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE (R-Nev.), Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.), and Sen. John BarrassoJohn Anthony BarrassoDems lambaste Trump’s ‘outrageous’ EPA chemical safety pick Overnight Regulation: EPA misses smog rule deadline | Search is on for new HHS chief | ACLU sues over abortion pill restrictions | Justices weigh gerrymandering Price resignation sets off frenzy of speculation over replacement MORE (R-Wyo.), many of whom have not fully supported Trump's agenda.
"Mr. Bannon justifies his jihad against incumbent Republicans by claiming that they 'do not want Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpIvanka Trump pens op-ed on kindergartners learning tech Bharara, Yates tamp down expectations Mueller will bring criminal charges Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax security employee left after breach | Lawmakers float bill to reform warrantless surveillance | Intel leaders keeping collusion probe open MORE’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented.' That’s nonsense," Rove said.
Bannon in an interview earlier this month said he plans to go after every Senate lawmaker except Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong This week: Congress gets ball rolling on tax reform Week ahead: Senators work toward deal to fix ObamaCare markets MORE (R-Texas).