Bannon to headline GOP ‘unity dinner’ in Michigan

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will provide the keynote address for a Republican Party “unity dinner” in Michigan next month.

Bannon will speak at the Macomb County Republican Party’s "Lincoln/Reagan Unity Dinner" on Nov. 8.

“I am so happy that Steve Bannon, who served as the CEO of the Trump campaign and the Chief Strategist in the White House would join us to celebrate the first anniversary of President Trump’s incredible victory,” Cathy Kirk, the county's party chairwoman, said in a statement reported by The Detroit News.

“And it is fitting that Mr. Bannon would come here, to Macomb County, to mark this occasion since our community provided nearly five times the margin President Trump needed to win Michigan for a Republican Presidential candidate for the first time in 28 years,” the statement added.

Tickets for the dinner, which is held in the city of Warren, begin at $70, according to the event website.

Bannon’s upcoming appearance at the dinner comes as the former Trump aide vows to challenge the Republican establishment in the 2018 midterm elections.

Bannon, who once again helms Breitbart News, served as the chief executive officer of the Trump campaign, which won Michigan in the 2016 election. It was the first time since 1988 that the state was won by a Republican in the presidential election.