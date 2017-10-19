Less than half of NH Republican voters back Trump re-election: poll

Only 47 percent of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire say they are prepared to vote for President Trump in the 2020 primary, according to a new poll.

The University of New Hampshire survey found that 23 percent of likely Republican primary voters say they are prepared to vote for another candidate, while 30 percent said they do not know or are not sure who they will cast a ballot for in 2020.

The numbers come after repeated failed attempts in the Senate to repeal and replace ObamaCare, which was a central promise of Trump’s presidential campaign, and as Republicans push a new tax framework.

A majority of those polled, 77 percent, said they were happy with their pick in the 2016 election, while 5 percent of those who backed Trump said they regret their choice. Only 1 percent of voters who supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies DNC, RNC step up cyber protections Gun proposal picks up GOP support MORE said they regret casting a ballot for her.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 3-15, polling 573 voters across the Granite State by cell phones and landlines. It has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

Trump won New Hampshire, one of the early primary states, with 35.3 percent of the vote in a crowded field of candidates. Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) came in second place with 15.8 percent of the vote.