Obama takes stage to chants of 'four more years' at NJ campaign event

By Ben Kamisar - 10/19/17 04:47 PM EDT
 
"I will refer you to both the Constitution, as well as to Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama criticizes lack of diversity in politics: one side is 'all white, all men' Obama interrupts Michelle's appearance with 25th anniversary tribute Michelle Obama: Young people feel what's happening now 'not what they were taught' MORE, to explain why that will not happen," Obama said as he rallied in Newark for Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor of New Jersey.
 
Obama appeared Thursday afternoon in his first stump speech since leaving office in January in the hopes of boosting Murphy, his former ambassador to Germany.
 
Murphy is running against Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R) in November's gubernatorial election to replace a term-limited Gov. Chris Christie (R).
 
Polling regularly shows Murphy with a steady lead over Guadagno ahead of next month's election.
