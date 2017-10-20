Trump called GOP senators to offer support as Bannon targets them: report

President Trump reassured three GOP Senate incumbents this week that he would back their reelection bids against any primary challengers.

Politico reported Thursday that Trump called Sens. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoDems lambaste Trump’s ‘outrageous’ EPA chemical safety pick Overnight Regulation: EPA misses smog rule deadline | Search is on for new HHS chief | ACLU sues over abortion pill restrictions | Justices weigh gerrymandering Price resignation sets off frenzy of speculation over replacement MORE (R-Wyo.), Deb Fischer Debra (Deb) Strobel FischerWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong The Hill's 12:30 Report Breitbart charts path for 2018 midterm races MORE (R-Neb.) and Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerGOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers Whatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong Breitbart charts path for 2018 midterm races MORE (R-Miss.) to tell them he would support them in the 2018 midterm elections and that he hopes they win.

"The president has been very supportive, and Senator Barrasso is grateful that President Trump would take the time to call him directly to express his support," Barrasso aide Dan Kunsman told Politico.

The president is expected to eventually offer formal endorsements of the incumbents, according to the report.

That Trump is seeking to reassure Republicans facing potentially primary challenges from insurgent candidates comes as his former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, prepares to launch an electoral assault on establishment Republicans.

The move also aligns Trump more closely with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE (R-Ky.), who has warned that the anti-establishment candidates backed by Bannon, now the executive chair of Breitbart News, are unlikely to win in general elections.

According to Politico, Bannon has privately expressed a desire to oust Barrasso, Fischer and Wicker, all of whom have received McConnell's support.

Two months after leaving the White House, Bannon has already become a thorn in the side of McConnell and the GOP establishment. The former chief strategist backed Roy Moore in Alabama's Senate GOP primary race. Moore defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests Poll: Moore has lead, Dems see opportunity in Ala. Senate race GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE (R-Ala.) in a runoff last month, despite Strange receiving endorsements from Trump and McConnell.

Bannon has openly declared a "season of war" against McConnell and the establishment wing of the Republican Party and is looking for candidates to challenge GOP incumbents in 2018.