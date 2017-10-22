Former Tennessee rep enters race for Corker's Senate seat

Former Rep. Stephen Fincher Stephen FincherRep. Fincher to retire Export-Import Bank takes step toward renewal Transportation deal includes Ex-Im renewal MORE (R-Tenn.) will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerDeficit hawks voice worry over direction of tax plan The Hill Interview: Budget Chair Black sticks around for now Overnight Finance: White House requests B for disaster relief | Ex-Equifax chief grilled over stock sales | House panel approves B for border wall | Tax plan puts swing-state Republicans in tough spot MORE (R-Tenn.), he announced in a new interview.



Fincher told the Tennessean he will run to help advance President Trump’s agenda through a “do-nothing Congress.”

“We’re going to get in this race, and we’re going to get in it to win it, and go up there and try to get something done,” Fincher told the news outlet. “Let’s stand up with the president on his policies.”

Fincher, who was first elected to represent Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District in 2010, was a leader in the effort to re-authorize the Export-Import Bank.



He announced his retirement from the House in February of 2016, citing a desire to spend more time with his family and business in Frog Jump, Tenn.



Corker announced last month he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2018.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) announced earlier this month that she was running for Corker's seat, casting herself as a "hard-core, card-carrying Tennessee conservative" who's proud of being "politically incorrect."