Clinton to appear at fundraiser for NJ governor candidate: report

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies DNC, RNC step up cyber protections Gun proposal picks up GOP support MORE is scheduled to headline a fundraiser for the Democratic nominee for governor of New Jersey, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Clinton will appear as the featured guest for Phil Murphy at a private event in Harrison, N.J., according to an invitation obtained by the AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her showing on behalf of Murphy, which is closed to the press, comes just days after former President Obama stumped for the same candidate at an event in Newark on Thursday.

While individual tickets for the event are listed at $1,000, the invitation urges potential attendees to give the top contribution of $4,300 for the candidate's bid, according to the report.

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg is also reportedly expected to attend.

Murphy will face Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in early November as they vie for the spot currently filled by Gov. Chris Christie (R).

Clinton won New Jersey in the 2016 presidential election, as well as Virginia, the only two states with gubernatorial races this year.

Clinton has recently stepped back into the spotlight as she promotes her new book, "What Happened," which accounts her side of the 2016 presidential election against Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pens op-ed on kindergartners learning tech Bharara, Yates tamp down expectations Mueller will bring criminal charges Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax security employee left after breach | Lawmakers float bill to reform warrantless surveillance | Intel leaders keeping collusion probe open MORE.

The former secretary of State and Obama both have similarly thrown their star power behind the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.