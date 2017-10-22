Pro-Trump super PAC to plan fundraising strategy in Texas: report

A super PAC that supports President Trump plans to go over its fundraising strategy in Texas this week as it prepares to step up its efforts before the 2018 and 2020 elections, Politico reported Sunday.

The strategy session for America First Action super PAC is set to take place on Tuesday — its first major organizational gathering, the news outlet reported, citing four sources involved in planning the event.

The meeting is expected to include about two dozen wealthy Trump backers who will discuss how to best move forward.

Oilman T. Boone Pickens will reportedly host the group at his Mesa Vista ranch as businessmen Roy Bailey and Tommy Hicks lead the event. Bailey is working on setting up a fundraising committee for the organization, Politico reported.

The super PAC, which is one of the top outside groups supporting the president, is expected be largely involved in some of the 2018 midterm races. While the primary focus is the upcoming midterms, 2020 will likely also be brought up as his supporters look ahead to his reelection campaign.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, is reportedly slated to give remarks at meeting. He also donated to the super PAC, Politico reported, citing two sources familiar with the donation.

The PAC supported GOP Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests Poll: Moore has lead, Dems see opportunity in Ala. Senate race GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE in the Alabama special election earlier this year. Strange lost to the Stephen Bannon-backed candidate Roy Moore.

America First Action and its allied nonprofit, America First Policies, have raised nearly $25 million in funds, an official told Politico.

The report comes days before Trump will visit Dallas on Wednesday to attend a fundraiser that aims to raise funds for his reelection campaign.