Poll: More voters cite gun control as factor in selecting candidates

A majority of American voters in a new poll says gun control is one of many “important factors” when they cast their ballots.

Sixty-one percent told Gallup pollsters that they consider gun control to be an important factor, up from 54 percent in 2015.

Twelve percent in the new survey said gun control is not a major issue in the voting booth.

Twenty-four percent in this month’s survey said they would only cast ballots for a candidate who holds their same views on gun control. Twenty-six percent said this in 2015.

The poll was conducted after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month in which 58 people were killed and hundreds of others injured.

Democratic lawmakers in the wake of the shooting renewed calls for gun control legislation, specifically a ban on bump stocks, a device found in the hotel room of the suspected shooter that can be used to increase a semi-automatic rifle’s rate of fire.

The Gallup survey was conducted from Oct. 5-11, polling 1,028 adults across the country by phone. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.