Five takeaways from new Senate fundraising reports

Vulnerable Senate incumbents are seeing an influx of cash as they build up their campaign bank accounts ahead of tough races in the 2018 midterm elections.

Senate Democrats in particular have kept up their high-dollar fundraising, with the party defending 10 seats in places that President Trump carried in November.

Meanwhile, Democratic challengers are also posting strong fundraising quarters that are on track with Republican incumbents’ figures. But GOP primary challengers looking to take on their party’s incumbents are still behind as they mount upstart challenges.

Here are five takeaways from Senate incumbents' and challengers’ third quarter fundraising reports:

Vulnerable incumbents still raking in millions

Vulnerable incumbents, particularly Democrats, are continuing to build on their significant fundraising hauls from previous quarters.

Four vulnerable Senate Democrats topped $2 million, with Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillKoch-backed group targets red-state Dems on tax reform Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax security employee left after breach | Lawmakers float bill to reform warrantless surveillance | Intel leaders keeping collusion probe open Las Vegas highlights Islamist terrorism is not America's greatest domestic threat MORE (D-Mo.) leading the pack with $2.9 million raised in the third quarter. She raised the second-most of any Senate incumbent or candidate, trailing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Finance: Lawmakers grill Equifax chief over hack | Wells Fargo CEO defends bank's progress | Trump jokes Puerto Rico threw budget 'out of whack' | Mortgage tax fight tests industry clout Michelle Obama is exactly who the Democrats need to win big in 2020 Wells Fargo chief defends bank's progress in tense Senate hearing MORE (D-Mass.) by less than $50,000.

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownDems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada Mandel leads GOP primary for Ohio Senate seat: internal poll Red-state Dems need more from Trump before tax embrace MORE (D-Ohio) raised $2.6 million, while Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinKoch-backed group targets red-state Dems on tax reform Justices weigh partisan gerrymandering in potential landmark case Dems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada MORE (D-Wis.) raised $2.4 million and Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyDem senator: Inaction on gun control sending 'unintentional endorsement' Congress has a chance to make saving for college a lot easier Sen. Manchin won’t vote for Trump’s mine safety nominee MORE Jr. (D-Pa.) brought in $2.2 million.

While Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) has yet to announce whether or not he’ll run for the upper chamber against Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonSenate panel approves bill to speed up driverless cars Dems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada Overnight Cybersecurity: Trump proclaims 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month' | Equifax missed chance to patch security flaw | Lawmakers await ex-CEO's testimony | SEC hack exposed personal data MORE (D-Fla.), Nelson still raised nearly $1.8 million. Sens. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampWells Fargo chief defends bank's progress in tense Senate hearing Dems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada Red-state Dems need more from Trump before tax embrace MORE (D-N.D.), Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyKoch-backed group targets red-state Dems on tax reform Dems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada Agricultural trade demands investment in MAP and FMD MORE (D-Ind.) and Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterOvernight Cybersecurity: Equifax security employee left after breach | Lawmakers float bill to reform warrantless surveillance | Intel leaders keeping collusion probe open Overnight Finance: White House requests B for disaster relief | Ex-Equifax chief grilled over stock sales | House panel approves B for border wall | Tax plan puts swing-state Republicans in tough spot Senators grill ex-Equifax CEO over stock sales MORE (D-Mont.) each raised more than $1 million.

Vulnerable GOP incumbents are also raking in cash, even as they face primary challenges and tough general elections down the road. Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerNevada senators urge airlines to enact new policies after Las Vegas shooting Dems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE (R-Nev.) raised $1.17 million, while Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE’s (R-Ariz.) raised $1.1 million, according to Washington Examiner.

Dem challengers outraising or keeping pace with GOP incumbents

Unseating an incumbent is always a tough feat, since they typically have fundraising advantages and better name recognition. But many Democratic challengers are keeping up with their incumbent GOP rivals.

Heller was narrowly outpaced by his likely Democratic opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), who pulled in $1.19 million, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. Heller still maintains a substantial cash on hand advantage of about $3 million.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who is running to unseat Flake, raised $1.08 million, which was slightly behind the GOP senator’s haul. But Sinema has a larger balance, nearly $4.2 million compared with Flake’s $3.4 million.

While Texas isn’t seen as having a competitive race, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong This week: Congress gets ball rolling on tax reform Week ahead: Senators work toward deal to fix ObamaCare markets MORE’s (R-Texas) likely Democratic competitor is still raising money at a high clip. Cruz, who raised $1.76 million, outpaced Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), but only by about $52,000. The Texas GOP senator still has a larger cash advantage with nearly $3 million more in his campaign account.

Alabama Dem sees influx of cash, lags in polls

Alabama’s Senate seat is expected to remain in GOP hands, but after former judge Roy Moore advanced out of the GOP runoff, Democrats are mulling whether they have a chance in the deep-red state.

Moore, who was suspended twice as a state Supreme Court chief justice, filed a pre-runoff fundraising report where he raised more than $960,000 between the end of July and early September. He ended with $285,000 in his campaign account on Sept. 6.

His Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, had low sums of money prior to the Democratic primary, but has seen a surge in donations as Democrats eye the seat. The former U.S. attorney raised more than $1.3 million from the end of July to the end of September. He has $1 million cash on hand.

Polls have shown Moore leading Jones by a single-digit margin, but a recent Fox News poll has been an outlier, with the two candidates tied.

Moore will have the chance to boost his fundraising with a Washington fundraiser in early November with headliners including Sens. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHouse bill set to reignite debate on warrantless surveillance Authorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient GOP feuds with outside group over analysis of tax framework MORE (R-Ky.) and Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong How the effort to replace ObamaCare failed Overnight Regulation: Trump temporarily lifts Jones Act for Puerto Rico | Bill would exempt some banks from Dodd-Frank | Senators unveil driverless car bill MORE (R-Utah), who recently endorsed him.

Fundraising gives candidates edge in crowded primaries

Primary season won’t start until next year, but fundraising could help elevate some candidates in crowded primaries.

In Indiana, GOP Rep. Luke Messer raised about $734,000, compared with GOP Rep. Todd Rokita, who raised about $433,000. Messer has a slight cash on hand advantage, but has a debt of about $93,000. This comes after Rokita outpaced Messer nearly 2-to-1 in the last fundraising quarter. Republican Mark Hurt is way behind with only $3,067 cash on hand.

In Montana, state auditor Matt Rosendale (R) raised more than $413,000, while businessman Troy Downing raised more than $311,000. Rosendale has the backing of Great America Alliance (GAA), the pro-Trump outside group with ties to former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon. State Sen. Al Olszewski (R) was further behind with about $127,000. Retired Judge Russell Fagg announced this month and won’t need to file a fundraising report for the third quarter.

In West Virginia, GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins hauled in about $220,000, but it remains to be seen how much state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) has raised. Morrisey could receive a bump now that he’s endorsed by GAA.

All GOP candidates are behind in fundraising compared with the Democratic senators they’re trying to unseat.

Insurgent candidates lagging in cash amid challenges to incumbents

Bannon has vowed to play in GOP primaries, which could give them an extra boost in trying to unseat incumbents. So far, these upstart candidates underperformed against the incumbents when it comes to fundraising.

In Arizona, former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) raised just shy of $700,000 this quarter, a sizable uptick from her previous fundraising. But Ward, who unsuccessfully ran against Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainRubio asks Army to kick out West Point grad with pro-communist posts The VA's woes cannot be pinned on any singular administration Overnight Defense: Mattis offers support for Iran deal | McCain blocks nominees over Afghanistan strategy | Trump, Tillerson spilt raises new questions about N. Korea policy MORE (R-Ariz.) last year, ends September with less than $300,000 in her campaign account. That’ll be tough to compete with Flake in the primary or Sinema in the general election, each of whom has millions in their accounts.