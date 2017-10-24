Bannon: ‘Our movement will defeat you in primaries or force you to retire’

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon took a victory lap Tuesday after Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.) announced he would retire at the end of his term.

Bannon, the Breitbart News chairman who is recruiting primary challengers to GOP incumbents, claimed credit for Flake’s decision not to seek reelection, according to Breitbart’s editor in chief Alex Marlow.

Bannon: "The days of establishment Republicans who oppose the people's America First agenda are numbered." 2/2 — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) October 24, 2017

In a stunning speech on the Senate floor, Flake announced Tuesday that he would not seek a second term in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flake, who wrote a book about how Republicans need to reclaim conservativism from Trump, said he was alarmed and frustrated by the president’s behavior.

"If I have been critical, it not because I relish criticizing the behavior of the president of the United States. If I have been critical, it is because I believe that it is my obligation to do so, as a matter of duty and conscience," he said.

"The notion that one should stay silent as the norms and values that keep America strong are undermined and as the alliances and agreements that ensure the stability of the entire world are routinely threatened by the level of thought that goes into 140 characters — the notion that one should say and do nothing in the face of such mercurial behavior is ahistoric and, I believe, profoundly misguided."

Flake has been a top target for Bannon, Breitbart and their allied outside group Great America Alliance for his criticism of Trump.

The group is backing former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) in the Arizona Senate primary and polls showed that Flake faced a tough path to reelection.

Bannon has vowed to recruit primary challengers to all Republican incumbents with the exception of Sen. Ted. Cruz (R-Texas). Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerDeficit hawks voice worry over direction of tax plan The Hill Interview: Budget Chair Black sticks around for now Overnight Finance: White House requests B for disaster relief | Ex-Equifax chief grilled over stock sales | House panel approves B for border wall | Tax plan puts swing-state Republicans in tough spot MORE (R-Tenn.), who similarly lashed out at Trump on Tuesday, likely would have attracted a Bannon-backed challenger had he not decided to retire after 2018.

Others reportedly in Bannon's crosshairs include Sens. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerGOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers Whatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong Breitbart charts path for 2018 midterm races MORE (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer Debra (Deb) Strobel FischerWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong The Hill's 12:30 Report Breitbart charts path for 2018 midterm races MORE (R-Neb.) and John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoDems lambaste Trump’s ‘outrageous’ EPA chemical safety pick Overnight Regulation: EPA misses smog rule deadline | Search is on for new HHS chief | ACLU sues over abortion pill restrictions | Justices weigh gerrymandering Price resignation sets off frenzy of speculation over replacement MORE (R-Wyo.).

Breitbart celebrated Flake’s exit over Twitter and with the flashing headline: “Winning: Flake Out.”