Bill Clinton: NJ GOP nominee trying to scare voters into going to the polls

Former President Bill Clinton Bill ClintonAll five living former presidents to attend hurricane relief concert The Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE on Tuesday claimed that the Republican nominee in the New Jersey gubernatorial race, Kim Guadagno, is “trying to scare the living daylights out of people” to get voters to the polls, Politico reported.

“This whole deal is coming down to whether you think it’s important enough to show up, or whether you’re willing to roll the dice one more time and see if the state’s fate should be decided by people who’d rather divide,” Clinton said at the campaign event, according to Politico.

The former president was there to stump for Democratic nominee Phil Murphy.

Clinton cited Guadagno’s comments at a gubernatorial debate, during which she gave graphic descriptions of crimes by undocumented immigrants, Politico reported. She also ran a campaign ad claiming Murphy would have “backs of deranged murderers.”

Clinton also reportedly said the ads might appear to be “whack-a-doodle” but are actually trying to “set enough people on fire,” “get them foaming at the mouth” and “drive them stark raving crazy” so they’ll vote for her.

“If I can scare the living daylights out of my so-called base — not a bad word for them — and I can get 90 percent of them to vote and only 15 percent of everybody else to vote, I can still win,” Clinton said, according to the report. “Go home and do the math. That’s what this whole thing is about.”

Guadagno hit back at Clinton’s comments following his speech.

“Not even Bill Clinton would have harbored violent criminals. #nosanctuarystate” she tweeted.

Murphy is leading Guadagno by 14 points, according to a Fox News poll released last week.