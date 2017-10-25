Bannon: Jeff Flake ‘went down without a fight’

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who has promised to wage "war" on the Republican establishment in the 2018 midterm elections, recently said Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.) “went down without a fight."



“The establishment Republicans are in full collapse. They’re not even fighting back. They’re out of ideas, guts and out of money,” Bannon told the Financial Times.

“Flake was polling like crazy and the numbers were coming back terrible. Flake shows you one important thing. The money is getting turned off. He went down without a fight.”

The comments from the head of Breitbart News come after Flake announced on Tuesday that he would not run for reelection in 2018 during a speech on the Senate floor.

Bannon recently campaigned with Flake’s primary challenger, former state Sen. Kelli Ward.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE (R-Ky.), said after Flake’s announcement that Ward will not be the Republican nominee.

"The one political upshot of Sen. Flake’s decision today is that Steve Bannon’s hand-picked candidate, conspiracy-theorist Kelli Ward, will not be the Republican nominee for this Senate seat in 2018,” Steven Law, the group’s president and CEO, said in a statement.